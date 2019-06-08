Ikechukwu Ezenwa: I support whoever is Super Eagles’ 1st-choice goalkeeper

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Ikechukwu Ezenwa has assured that he will give 110 per cent support to whoever emerges as the Super Eagles’ first choice goalkeeper as his competition with Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi continues ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Katsina United shot-stopper has been a member of the Super Eagles for close to four years after making his international debut on September 8, 2015, but has not had a long-standing first-choice status despite making 18 international appearances.

He was the number one goalie for the home-based Super Eagles team that came second at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) which took place in Morocco.

The 30-year-old was also the Super Eagles’ second-choice goalkeeper at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia behind Uzoho. He has featured for clubs like defunct Ocean Boys, Sunshine Stars and FC IfeanyiUbah in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ezenwa is eyeing his first ever AFCON appearance at Egypt 2019.

He spoke to newsmen in Asaba about the upcoming AFCON 2019 assignment and the competition for the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper spot.

“I don’t care whether I am first choice or not, the most important thing is for Nigeria to do well at the African Cup of Nations and even possibly win the trophy,” Ezenwa said.

“If the coach didn’t pick me as the number one, I will give my 110 percent support to whoever mans the goal-post. if it is Francis Uzoho or Daniel Akpeyi, I am very okay with that, I will back anyone with my prayer.”

On being the sole representative of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the current Super Eagles’ setup, Ezenwa said: “I thank God for that. I promise not to fail the local league if I am chosen to be in goal for the Eagles when the AFCON proper starts.

“I see this opportunity as a privilege because I believe that there are many good goalkeepers in our great country, Nigeria. But what is important is for us to go to Egypt and represent our nation well and if possible, win the trophy.”