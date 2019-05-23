IK Ogbonna, Juliet Ibrahim replies Tonto Dikeh

…Throw a bone when a dog barks, IK Ogbonna fired

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Popular Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and his Nigetian counterpart, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, professionally known as IK Ogbonna have reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s recent threat and warning to Nigerian celebrities.

IK Ogbonna in a statement on his Instagram page that appeared to be a shade at the controversial mother of one wrote; “a dogs who barks deserve to be thrown a bone”.

On her part, the beautiful Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim who also responded to Tonto’s warning on her Instagram page wrote: “They need to speak about me to get attention because if they spoke about themselves no one will care.”

The controversial actress, upon seeing his post then fired back, as she stated that IK Ogbonna’s ass in leaking in reference to him being gay adding that she is patiently waiting for the bone he’s going to throw in, as she is not going to stop barking anytime soon.

You will recall that Tonto Dikeh on had on Wednesday threatened to disgrace and beat up any celebrity especially, Tuface, Annie Idibia, IK Ogbonna and other colleagues if they ever venture to beg her new man for money.

The divorcee also threatened to expose the gays in the industry while announcing that she’s in a new relationship.

She warned that she won’t want any of the celebrities begging the unnamed man for assistance.

IK Ogbonna and Ibrahim white did not take the call out lightly however fired back immediately.