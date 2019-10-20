The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide has welcomed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The IYC which is the parent body of all Ijaw youth groups stated the position in a statement by its spokesman, Daniel Dasimaka, who described the move by the President as a show of leadership and commitment to the development of the region.

The group called on stakeholders to support the transfer of supervisory powers of the NDDC from the Presidency to the Niger Delta Ministry to reduce the level of harassment and political interference, especially from National Assembly members and other political gladiators that had stifled the operations of the commission.

Dasimaka said: “We support this decision of Mr. President to audit the activities of the NDDC from 2001 to date with a view at ensuring that we see concrete results on the ground for the resources allocated to it rather than our commonwealth becoming an instrument of patronage that enriches a few while the generality of our people wallow in abject poverty.

“Already N80.88 billion has been proposed in the 2020 budget for the NDDC. Although, this amount is still not commensurate with the contributions of the Niger Delta to the national wealth and despite the high cost of executing projects in the region which the President rightly pointed out, it would be tragic for these funds to be spent without improvements in the region.

“We would like to use this medium to call on the President to use his good offices to ensure that the provisions of the NDDC Act are followed in the composition of the management board of the commission.

” For instance Bayelsa state is supposed to produce the next managing director of the commission and since the President said he would try to follow the Act setting up these institutions, especially the NDDC, we urge him to correct the legal flaws in the composition of the board earlier announced.”