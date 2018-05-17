Ijaw leaders, Asari Dokubo endorse Wike for 2nd term; urge leaders to emulate Isaac Boro

Ijaws in Rivers State have endorsed the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term in line with the governor’s pro-Ijaw disposition.

The Ijaw people declared their preference for the Rivers State governor on Wednesday after marching through the streets of Port Harcourt in honour of Late Niger Delta Freedom Fighter, Isaac Boro.

This much was revealed in a release signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Madam Ankio Briggs said that in view of the performance of Governor Wike, he deserves another term in office to consolidate on the gains of his first term.

She said after the governor’ssecond term, the Ijaw people would want Governor Wike to support the emergence of an Ijaw governor.

She said: “As Ijaws in Rivers State, these four years that you have done, we want to say that the next four years, because of the work you have done in terms of protecting the people of Niger Delta, it is okay for you to run for four more years.

“As we give this support, you should bear in mind that we also will want to come and govern Rivers State after that.”

Prominent Ijaw Leader, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari urged all other Niger Delta leaders to follow the footsteps of Isaac Boro who promoted the interest of the people.

He called for the unity between the South-East and South-South regions of the country. He advised the people of the area never to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to rig elections in the Niger Delta.

Responding, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that he will remain steadfast in the protection of the interests of the people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta.

Governor Wike said no level of intimidation from the failed APC Federal Government will compel him to abandon the worthy cause of developing the area.

He said that current happenings in the country have proved that immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan loves Nigeria far more than those who misled the country in 2015.

“I have no regret for supporting former President Goodluck Jonathan . Nobody should deceive us by political parties. Our interest is paramount,” he said.

The governor said that the Ijaws have contributed meaningfully to the development of the country, saying that Isaac Adaka Boro fought for the emancipation of the Niger Delta.

Governor Wike stressed that his administration has made significant inroads in the development of riverine Ijaw communities through key projects.

“I will continue to defend the interest of the Niger Delta. I have approved the reconstruction of all government owned schools in the area, while Degema Internal Roads will be reconstructed,” he said.

He said no other political party can defend Ijaw nation more than PDP, adding that the failed APC Federal Government has done nothing for the people of the Niger Delta, hence they should be voted out.