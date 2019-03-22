Ihedioha wins again as court strikes out suit challenging his certificate of return

Our Reporter

Imo State Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, Friday recorded another resounding victory as a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri struck out a suit seeking to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from issuing certificate of return to him.



The court also ruled that post election matters belonged to the election tribunals.

Uche Nwosu, the defeated candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the March 9 governorship election and son-in-law to the out-going governor, Rochas Okorocha had gone to court to get an order restraining the court from issuing a certificate of return to the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who won the election with a wide margin of 83,040 votes.



Nwosu had argued that Ihedioha did not meet the required 25 per cent of the votes in 18 out of the 27 LGs in Imo.



Striking the matter out, Justice Tijjani Ringim held that post election matters are to be handled by the election tribunal.

Ringim said that “the quest for justice must be in line with the constitution. Post election matters belong to election tribunal “.



The INEC had on March 11 declared Ihedioha winner of the election. He had polled a total 273,404 votes to defeat Nwosu who came second with 190,364 votes.