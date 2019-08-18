In his efforts to avert further crisis at the weekend Governor Emeka Ihedioha has embarked on consultatio, and reconciliation move over the boundary dispute between the Obube and Umuowa Communities both in Owerri North and Ngor-Okpala Local Governments respectively, and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on a disputed land which has caused a major strain in the relationship between the two communities and the air force.

The purpose of the governor’s visit was to identify exact limits of the boundary ceded to the air force and determine the actual issues, and basis of the boundary dispute as well as seek the cooperation of the warring communities in order to allow peace, meaningful growth and development thrive in the area.

Gov. Ihedioha in his remarks said that “I am here with the air force commander, together with top government officials to discuss peace in our state. I came in the name of Imo state and in the name of the federal government.

“The intention of the federal government through the 211 Regiment Group of the Nigerian Air Force is to ensure the adequate security of our people and further development.

“We are one people and we work together. Our sons and daughters are in the Nigerian Air Force serving in different states. Government owes all the lands, so long it is acquired for the public good.

“I understand your anger, that they extended the boundary. Please, kindly withdraw all matters in court. What I am here to assure you is that any land the air force cannot use will be returned back to the community.

“It is not good to push away government. The air force commander is here with their requirements, once we agree, I plead with you to allow the air force to move in for immediate development.”

Commander of the 211 Regiment, E.P Bindul, assured that the air force only needs 100 hectares they were originally allocated and pledged to work together with the communities for peace and progress.

It is expected that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between all the parties on August 20.