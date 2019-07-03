Our reporter

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has visited Umuoke Obowo in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo state following the killing of a 23 -year -old man by a police officer leading to angry youth setting a police station ablaze and freeing all the detainees.

After visiting the divisional police headquarters in Obowo which was set ablaze by the youth, the governor also paid a visit to the family of the late Ikenna in Umuebe, Umuoke Obowo.

While consoling the family, the governor assured that the trigger happy policeman will be brought to book.

He charged the commissioner of police in the state to fish out the trigger-happy police man while urging the police to ensure that all those who took the laws into their hands are apprehended.

He assured the deceased family that government will stand by them and support them at this trying period and prayed God to grant the soul of Ikenna eternal rest.

The governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Ladodo, the Chairman Imo state Council of Tradition Rulers, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, the Special Adviser on Security, Raymond Nkemdirim among other government functionaries.

The governor’s Chief of Staff, Chief Chris Okewulonu and other leaders of the community were on hand to receive the governor.

Meanwhile, the Obowo Local Government Area Chairman, Jasper Chukwuemeka has assured the people that the police man who shot Ikenna will be brought to book, urging the people to return all looted properties of the police, including guns taken from the burnt police station.

Our correspondent reports that the late Ikenna was said to have been gunned down by a police officer at Las Virgin Hotel, Umuokeh Obowo.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke exclusively to Daily Times, fracas started at the hotel a few minutes to 1pm on Monday between some boys who had issues among themselves, but the intervention of a police man who was called to settle the matter led to the police man shooting sporadically with the intention of scaring the warring factions resulting in a stray bullet hitting Ikenna on the chest.

Although, he was rushed to the hospital immediately, the man died before he could be attended to by doctors while the policeman took to his heels, forcing the villagers to deposit the corpse at the police station.