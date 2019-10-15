The governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Monday, terminated one of the mini-stadium projects at Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area, saying that the project lacked standards and cannot be compromised.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the statement, “Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON has identified quality projects as the hallmark of his administration, assuring that standards will not be compromised in the quality of projects his administration will implement across the State.

“Governor Ihedioha is on tour of the 27 local government areas in Imo State, to inspect and assess projects, built by the Chairmen of Interim Management Committees.

“He had visited seven local governments thus far, where he echoed the benefits and importance of the ongoing construction of a befitting secretariat complex and mini stadium/sports centre to the people of the State.”

“In continuation of the tour to the LGAs on Monday, visited and inspected projects at Ideato North, Ideato South Nwangele, Nkwerre, Isu, Njaba and Mbaitoli Local Government Areas.

“And to match words with action, he had directed the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Ezinihitte and LGA, to terminate the contract for the construction of the stadium, citing poor quality work by the contractor.”

The governor enjoined traditional rulers on the need to oversight the projects embarked on by Government and also ensure their protection, charging them to take care of the projects in their domain and ensure that contractors handling such projects, stick to specifications.

“He advised them not to hesitate in reporting to appropriate quarters any default on the part of any contractor.

Also, “While charging the contractors to stick to specifications of projects assigned to them and would not hesitate to disengage the services of contractors who performed below expectation, he also advised them to ensure the completion of their projects in good time and with strict adherence to specifications of projects assigned to them.”