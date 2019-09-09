Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has called on corps members to be veritable agents for rapid development of agriculture to improve conditions of living in Nigeria.

Gov. Ihedioha made the call on Monday at the official closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2019 ‘batch B’ stream 11 corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Okechukwu Umez-Eronini, who is also the state chairman of the NYSC governing board.

The governor stressed the need to diversify the country’s economic base, adding that the importance of agriculture to the growth of Nigeria’s economy cannot be over -emphasised.

He advised the corps members to make painstaking efforts to establish farm settlements in selected local government areas in a bid to boost food production and create the needed employment for the people.

The governor advised the corps members to be extra vigilant and security conscious and report to the law -enforcement authorities in their locality whenever they notice any unusual occurrence or movement of strange individuals.

Gov. Ihedioha commended the NYSC management, board and critical partners and the citizenship and leadership training centre for their contributions to the successes recorded at the end of the orientation course.

The governor charged the corps members to put their experiences at the camp to bear, add value and contribute their quota to the Rebuild Imo Policy Initiative, which he said, encompassed environmental sustenance, rule of law, job creation and due process aside others.

Earlier, the NYSC state Coordinator, John Eloeboh, said the corps members have been empowered to begin their primary assignment to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the state.

He appealed to the governor to consider the resumption of payment of state allowances to corps members in the state to motivate them to higher productivity.