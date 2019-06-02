Ihedioha showers encomiums on deputy

Val Okara, Owerri

Imo state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has described his deputy, Gerald Irona as a diligent and thorough person who has always subdued the challenges of leadership.

Gov. Ihedioha made the assertion at the weekend while receiving in audience a delegation from Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency that paid him a thank you visit at his Mbutu residence, at the weekend in appreciation of his choice of their son as deputy governor.

“I am excited at this visit. Since I came into contact with him in his days at the House of Representatives, I found him to be a steadfast and a thorough person. Irona remains one of the best that Imo state has sent to the House of Representatives.

“In making my decision, the choice was very easy. I did not have issues because the circumstances made it easy. The only thing that was against him was that he was my friend.

During the election, he did a very good job. We won the senatorial seat in Orlu, but you did not adequately protect your votes. In all the assignments I entrusted to him, he performed excellently.

“The governor and deputy are one and the same. Irona is a man in whom I have implicit confidence. He will not be a deputy governor with portfolio. We will work together.

Every other officer of the state will be accountable to him. We shall have collective responsibility and ownership of government,” the governor stated.

He called on the leaders of the federal constituency to check the menace of criminality and restiveness in the area, warning that his administration will not hesitate to criminalize bad behaviour.

According to him, government would to take steps to ensure meaningful youth engagement, even as he urged the people to develop a programme for engaging restive youth and other youth of the area.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation and the state Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona was full of appreciation to the governor for choosing him as his deputy, promising never to disappoint him.

“We are here to simply say thank you. By the grace of God and by your benevolence, I was nominated to be your running mate. It was surprising news in the morning you called to tell me that you have chosen me as your running mate.

I do not know why you appointed me, but those things that made you to appoint me, I am here before my people to tell you that I will never disappoint you,” Irona said.