Val Okara, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday, said that he would send a supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly.

Ihedioha, who spoke after inspecting the state House of Assembly complex, said that the supplementary budget appropriation would assist his administration to address the infrastructural decay in the state.

According to him, the state infrastructural decays were unacceptable even as he said that legislations would help him rebuild the state.

Ihedioha, who decried the poor state of infrastructure at the complex, said that his administration would uplift it.

The governor said: “I have gone round and have seen the level of infrastructural decays here. The infrastructural decays here are much and that is why we want to send supplementary budget that will help us deal with the infrastructural decays in the state.

“I am happy with what the lawmakers are doing and the way you are carrying out your legislative functions. Together we will rebuild Imo State.”

While receiving the governor, the Speaker, Collins Chiji, said that the lawmakers had earlier during their plenary, declared a state of emergency on the assembly complex.

He declared that the complex was not conducive for legislative activities, describing the visit of the governor as timely.

He said: “The visit of the governor to the complex was timely. We have during plenary declared a state of emergency on this Assembly complex. We are happy that the governor had listened to us and wants to renovate it.”