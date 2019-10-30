Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s engagement with International Development Agencies to aid his administration in the task of rebuilding the state has again yielded desired results.

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) is set to make Imo State a huge investment hub, by setting up an Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) for the entire South East and South South regions in the country.

The Afreximbank is an export-import Bank which strongly supports expansion, diversification, promotion and development of intra and inter-African trade.

The $50 million (N18 billion) investment/Centre under the quality assurance facility of the bank, will provide certification and inspection services for various products for exports from Imo State and other parts of the regions to the international market.

The centre, which is the first of its kind in the entire South East and South South regions, is an indication of the responses to the investment drive of the governor as well as the remarkable improvement on the Ease of Doing Business rating of Imo State.

It will also provide capacity building to industrialists, make Imo State a business hub, and more importantly, provide employment opportunities and boost economic development of Imo State.

The centre is a reflection of the efforts of Governor Ihedioha to restore confidence of investors and development partners in Imo State as an investment destination.

Recall that Governor Ihedioha had embarked on a Trade and Investment working visit to the Annual General Meeting of the Afreximbank, held in Moscow from June 20th – 22nd, 2019.