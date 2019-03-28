Ihedioha promises to revive LG administration in Imo

…Pledges to run a responsible govt, enhance revenue base of the state

Val Okara, Owerri

The Imo State Governor-elect, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday, assured the people of the state that his administration would ensure that the local government system functions to its optimal level in the state.

Ihedioha spoke at the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, while receiving his certificate of return from the National Commissioner supervising Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states, Okey Ibeanu.

Speaking after he received the certificate of return, Ihedioha said as part of his plan for the state that local governments would be given maximum attention to allow rural dwellers participate in governance.

He went further to say that in the discharge of his policies and programmes that he would ensure that peace is maintained and further promised to work with the judiciary to achieve justice for the oppressed in the state.

“I want to put on record that we had a good election in our state. I salute the INEC, officials and security agencies because you acted with the sense of courage and sense of discipline.

“For all intents and purposes, the Imo State election recorded huge success. I want to thank you for doing a great job.

For my brothers and sisters who have been elected alongside with me, I want to assure you that under our watch, we shall run a responsible government.

“Under our watch, we shall observe an independent legislature and respect the legislative arm of the government. Under our watch, democracy shall be practiced as enshrined in the constitution.

We shall work hand in hand with the judiciary to ensure that justice is practiced in our dear state.”

He added that “for us in the executive, we shall run a government that is responsible in every sense of the word.

For us, the local government administration shall be appreciated and seen as an arm of the government that is respected because that is where the grassroots people participate.

“We assure you that we shall try our best to enhance the revenue base of our state.

I want to urge everyone that we will continue to maintain peace, order and see ourselves as brothers and sisters, irrespective of our political party affiliations and sentiments. For us there is only one Imo.”