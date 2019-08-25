In an effort to rid the journalism profession of quackery and appreciate journalists in the state, the Imo state government through the state Ministry of Information and Orientation has announced an annual merit award for the best performing correspondent, reporter, editors and publisher of media houses on in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Felix Ebiliekwe, announced this in his maiden media parley with newsmen in Owerri, at the weekend.

Ebiliekwe, argued that it is the responsibility of journalists in the state as the fourth estate of the realm and the watchdog of society to inform the masses why they should support the ‘Rebuild Imo project’ of Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration which he said met the state in a terrible condition.

The commissioner who acknowledged the support, doggedness, perseverance and selfless services of journalists in the state during the last general elections,

however, called for a little time, patience and understanding among journalists and the people of the state for the government to remedy the rot it inherited from the immediate past administration in the state.

“Our experienced governor is doing everything possible to rebuild Imo and does not want to repeat the mistake of the past.

It is the duty of the media as the watchdog of the society to inform those in the streets why they should support the Ihedioha led government by being patient with it, as it will continue to unfold package sequentially.

“Today, our detractors have been disappointed as the 100 per cent pay package to our hardworking civil servants as promised by Gov. Ihedioha during his electioneering campaign has commenced with effort from August 1,” the commissioner disclosed.

He described appointments made by the governor as balanced and all inclusive based on gender, religion, age and federal constituency, assuring that in less than no time, the people of the state would begin to experience the positive effects of the ‘Rebuild Imo project’ in all sections of the state.