Ihedioha Inspects Some Abandoned Projects in Oguta

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Ogu Bundu Nwadike

Imo State governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, KSC has taken out time from the orientation retreat for incoming members of Imo State House of Assembly holding in Crystal Lake Hotel, Oguta to visit some sites of projects abandoned by the immediate past governor in Oguta Local Government Area (LGA).

The sites he visited were at a spot on the Mgbidi-Oguta road visibly challenged by gully erosion which the ex-governor earmarked for dualization but he did not dualized before he exited from office, creating room for the extensive damage on the road.

Gov. Ihedioha right there on the spot assured that repair work will commence on the bad spots on the road by the State Ministry of Works to save the road from further damage.

The next project site visited by the governor was the project on the road/bridge leading to Oguta Lake, connecting Egwe Autonomous community and Nnebukwu community of Oguta LGA.

It was a project commemnced by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) but was stopped at a stage when there was a high magnitude surge that damaged the road and parts of the neighbouring communities.

According to the governor “after the overflow that caused collosal damage in the area in 2012, the contractor handling the project advised that the project be put on hold for an appropriate rescoping, redesigning and budgetary reappropriation to be made. We subscribe to that and would do everything within our capacity to get NNDC to recommence the project.

“The project is essential to Imo State because of the commitment of the State in the tourism potentials in the State, especially at Oguta Lake, which is a very good tourist attraction and centre. In fact, it is a good project also because the road links Oguta with Rivers and Anambra States.

“Meanwhile, I decided to seize the opportunity of the orientation retreat for incoming members of the Imo State House Assembly to look around and see some of these projects that are important to be completed to enable the opening up of the extensive tourism potentials of Oguta.

“The choice of Oguta for the ongoing retreat was deliberate to show that there are world class resorts in Oguta and Imo State. It serves our purpose better than congregating at similar resorts in other States.

We will endeavour to promote whatever we have in our State for its enormous benefits both in the short run and the long run. One such things is Oguta Lake and other resorts in Oguta.”