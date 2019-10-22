Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has expressed deep sympathy with the government and people of Anambra state over the unfortunate fire incident in Onitsha last Wednesday.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu on Monday, the governor said he condoles, especially with the families of the victims of the fire incident, which claimed several lives and destroyed properties worth billions of naira.

He prayed the good Lord to grant the victims, the state government and families the fortitude to bear their losses.

Gov. Ihedioha pointed out that given the strategic position of Onitsha as a commercial nerve centre in the south east, a tragedy of this nature is a huge set-back for the entire people of the zone, especially as it is a “well- known fact that the affected areas, including the Ochanja and the Menax markets, harbour the means of livelihood of many traders who come from several states of the federation, particularly states in the south east.”

He believed that the hardworking and resilient people of Anambra state, led by Governor Willie Obiano, would overcome the setback, assuring them of the support of the government and people of Imo state in any effort in the days ahead to cushion the effects of the unfortunate incident.