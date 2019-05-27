Ihedioha charges citizens to work together to actualise dream

…Transition c’ttee denies receiving N150m from Okorocha

Val Okara, Owerri

The Imo State Governor-elect, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has urged the people of the state to work together and love one another in order to actual the dream of the state.

Ihedioha, who spoke on Sunday during the inter-denominational church service, held at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, said : “If we work together and love one another, we will build Imo of our dream.

“Imo should not weep anymore because God has answered our prayers. God used the people to effect changes in leadership to assist make Imo State shine again.”

According to him, the state had been stagnated in the last eight years in growth and development as a result of bad governance.

In his homily, the Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna, said that it has been over 10 years he came into the stadium, saying things are becoming normal again.

He urged leaders to serve the people in humility, wisdom and fortitude and decried greed and covetousness on the part of Nigerian leaders.

He said: “There is blood guilt in Nigeria and Igbo land, hence, peace is still far from Nigeria where bloodshed happens every day.”

The Archbishop said that relative peace though has returned to the state after the elections but urged the people to keep praying and asking God for forgiveness to bring a lasting peace to the state.

He, therefore, urged the governor and deputy-governor-elects to shun sycophants, false prophets, cultists and occultic powers that may keep them far from the worship God, saying that Ihedioha’s victory was occasioned by God and no other deity.

He stated that the state needs a true servant leader and others, who will be imbued with the wisdom and fortitude of Christ to create wealth, bring equity, fight for the people, build quality long lasting roads, long awaited factories and industries, .

He urged the people to tap from the humility and spirit of forgiveness and come together to move the state forward and in the spirit of the holy family to build a united family.

Meanwhile, the inauguration and handover committee of the governor-elect has raised the alarm over alleged attempts by some hirelings to blackmail the in-coming governor with baseless and spurious assertions.

Chairman of the committee, Chief Chris Okewulonu, who briefed newsmen in Owerri on programmes slated for the inauguration, dismissed as misleading, recent media reports that the out-going Governor Rochas Okorocha administration released the sum of N150 million to facilitate the inauguration exercise of the governor-elect.

“Let me restate for emphasis that no such money was ever released to the committee or to anybody who is part of the in-coming government of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha”.

He disclosed that the committee had not received any form of assistance whatsoever from the out-going government in the state.

Okewulonu, a former secretary to the state government and ex-member of the State House of Assembly, is piqued at futile attempts by some individuals to take underserved glory for the wonderful achievements the in-coming governor had recorded ever before assumption of office.

“While it is not our intention to join issues with the out-going governor, we still consider it imperative to put the records straight for record purposes.

“It should be known that we are committed to organising a befitting inauguration ceremony in line with our mandate”.

According to him, the inauguration events started on Sunday, May 26, with an inter-denominational church service at the Grasshoppers International Handball Stadium Owerri, by 12noon, to be followed by Art Exhibition, Monday, May 27th by 11am and a Novelty Football Match by 4pm at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri.

He added that on Tuesday, May 28, an inauguration lecture and a mega youth concert would take place at the Grasshoppers International Handball Stadium.