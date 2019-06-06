Ihedioha appoints permanent secretary as principal secretary

Val Okara, Owerri

The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has appointed the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Training and Pensions, Theodore Nwokonkwo, as his principal secretary.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu, confirmed the appointment in a statement issued in Owerri, the state capital on Thursday.

“Nwokonkwo, the best graduating student of Combined Social Sciences in University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1992, holds B.Sc in (Psychology & Philosophy); He also holds a Certificate in Management from ASCON and another in ICT from AICE (Centre of Excellence).

“He joined the Civil Service of Imo State in January 1995 as Administrative Officer 11, GL 08 and has worked in several strategic Ministries, Departments & Agencies and rose by meritorious promotions.

“A recipient of the National Order of Productivity Merit Award in 2003, and the State Productivity Merit Award in 2018, he was appointed Acting Permanent Secretary, (Establishments, Training & Pensions) in the Office of the Head of Service in July 2018 and confirmed in September 2018.”