Val Okara, Owerri

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has approved the appointment of Nze Charles Onwunali as executive chairman of the state board of internal revenue.

Nze Onwunali, a member of the Institute of Directors is vastly experienced in banking and attended numerous courses on advanced treasury and money market dealings among others spanning over 23 years.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ihedioha, Chibuike Onyeukwu said that Nze Onwunali was the former executive chairman of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area and was also an executive director of Island Bank of Sao Tome and Principe on secondment from Hallmark Bank Plc.

He also was head, public sector banking at FinBank and later managing director of FinHomes, the mortgage arm of Finbank Group.

The appointment takes immediate effect.