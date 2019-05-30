Ihedioha appoints Media Adviser, Chief Press Secretary

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Imo State governor, Rt. Hon.Emeka Ihedioha has hit the ground running by making his first appointments.

The governor yesterday announced the appointment of two media aides. Mr Steve Osuji was appointed Special Adviser (Media) while Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Osuji, a graduate of Mass Communication, University of Lagos is an experienced and respected senior journalist of over two decades standing.

He has been editor in many of the major newspapers in Nigeria like The Guardian, Thisday, Newage as well as MD/CEO of Imo Newspapers Limited.

He is currently a member of the Editorial Board of The Nation Newspaper.

He will bring his wealth of experience and clout to bear on the job.

Onyeukwu holds a first degree in Political Science and a Masters degree in Mass Communication both from Imo State University. He also holds a PGD (Journalism).

He has been a long-time aide of Governor Ihedioha from the parliamentary days, including marshalling other critical media efforts.

Their appointments take effect immediately.