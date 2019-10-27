Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has also approved the appointment of Dr. Chibuzor Iwuagwu as the new Head of Service for the State Civil Service.

Dr. Iwuagwu replaces Mrs. Alma Eluwa who has completed her 35 years mandatory service and retired.

According to a statement by Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ihedioha thanked Mrs Eluwa for her industry and patriotism and expressed hope that she would be recommended as the need arises for more tasks both at the state and federal levels

The statement reads part, “Dr Chibuzo Carmelius Iwuagwu was appointed permanent secretary in 2013, holds a First Class Honours degree in Mathematics from the University of Nigeria. He also holds M. Sc and Ph.D in Project Management from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

He was until his appointment, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works. He has served in various Ministries, including, Education, Planning and Budget, Commerce and Industry, Civic Service Commission,Transport, Youth and Sports.

He is a recipient of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award and hails from Ikeduru local government area of the State.

The Governor also directed the new Head of Service to immediately commence the process of engaging the Permanent Secretaries in various ministries with a view to retraining them for the task ahead.