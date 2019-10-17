Erdal Torunogullari, who is Besiktas presidential candidate’s close ally, has promised to sign Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho if Ahmet Nur Cebi is elected.

allnigeriasoccer.com said, according to Fotospor, Iheanacho has been sounded out about joining the Istanbul club following talks between Torunogullari and the striker’s representative.

Abiodun gives automatic employment to Ilaro Poly best graduating student

It is claimed that the Nigeria international could be joining Besiktas on an initial 18-month loan deal if negotiations are successful.



His first team opportunities have been limited under managers Craig Shakespeare, Claude Puel and Brendan Rodgers, with only 16 starts in the Premier League from a possible 84 since his transfer from Manchester City in August 2017.



Iheanacho is struggling to gain playing time due to the presence of Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez, and a move away from the King Power Stadium when the transfer window reopens would be the sensible thing to do.

The 23-year-old’s only appearance for the Foxes this season came against Luton Town in the third round of the League Cup.