IHC withdraws Saraki’s nomination as ambassador

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The euphoria that greeted the news of the nomination of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as ‘Ambassador-at-large’ by an international human rights body, International Human Rights Commission has died down as IHC withdrew the appointment.

Saraki was dropped by the Commission for commission for not meeting up with the necessary protocol demanded of the office.

This was contained in a letter signed on Thursday by the Head of the Nigeria Central Office of the IHRC, Ambassador Friday Sani.

The letter, entitled, “Letter of withdrawal of nomination” read in part, “ We refer your Excellency to the above subject which culminated in several meetings and calls with some of your aides and with yourself in person, especially as it pertains to meeting the protocol of the appointment and consequent decoration.

“However, in view of recent events towards the perfection of the intended decoration and the overall interest of the organization in Africa and the world, we hereby withdraw your nomination as Ambassador At Large of the International Human Rights Commission.

“The Secretary-General, Mr. Rafal Marcin Wasik, has since been notified of this development. We do also regret the inability of your office to meet up with the requirement of the IHRC.”