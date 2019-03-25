IGP seeks Interpol’s help to combat human trafficking

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has called for local and global collaboration in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria and around the world.

Speaking while declaring open a capacity building workshop on “Countering Trafficking in Human Beings and Migrant Smuggling in Nigeria’’ organized by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) on Monday in Abuja, the IGP pledged his continued support to all agencies involved in combating the menace, to enable them achieve their statutory mandate

Adamu said he will deploy the unique intelligence and operational assets of the Force towards combating the scourge of trafficking in human beings and migrant smuggling in Nigeria.

He noted that human trafficking and migrant smuggling have critical national security and developmental implications and require sustained intervention action built on capacity development and mutual cooperation amongst security agencies.

The IGP therefore, observed that there is need for galvanizing all relevant security agencies and strengthening strategic local and global partnership towards dissecting, developing strategies and emplacing sustainable action towards addressing the scourge of trafficking in human begins and migrant smuggling in Nigeria.

The workshop, tailored towards strengthening inter-agency collaboration and exploring new ways in addressing national and global security concerns in a coordinated manner, had in attendance participants drawn from the police, other services, the ministry of justice, the National Agency for the prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and representatives of INTERPOL.