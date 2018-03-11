IGP reinstates commitment to promote personnel welfare

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has reinstated his commitment to reposition the Police Cooperative Society to meet the needs of Officers and Men of the Force.

Idris, who is the President of the society made this known recently in Lagos during the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Limited held at the POWA Hall, Ikeja GRA.

Idris who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Valentine Ntomchukwu, said: ” The society would be re-engineered to perform its core mandates of promoting the social-economic well- being of police personnel by providing platform for seamless accessibility to revolving loans, sales of goods at affordable prices.

” The men should also access cars and motor cycles loans, including affordable houses among others. ”

The Police Boss urged his officers and men to embrace voluntary contribution through thrift and savings, stressing that the Society was a positive catalyst in driving home his passion in alleviating the welfare of Police personnel through numerous welfare-oriented programmes.

Idris further commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting and enhancing the welfare of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

Similarly, the Chairman, Board of Directors of the society, Mr Abdullahi Fagge, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) said that his team had engaged in reformation and turnaround of the Police Cooperatives.

Mr. Sholla David, Commissioner of Police and Executive Secretary in charge of the Society, assured that the management of the society will continue to strive to improve and provide superior services.

David said the management had created the right environment so that the members’ contributions and the Cooperatives valued business will enhance their stream of income.