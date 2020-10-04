IGP partners auditor general in curbing financial fraud

By Philip Clement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has reaffirmed his commitment to the Federal Government’s efforts at curbing fraud, enhancing transparency and accountability in government.

The IGP made this known during a courtesy call on him by the Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

The high-powered courtesy visit of top Management personnel of the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF) was informed by the need for both institutions to collaborate, foster mutual understanding and build strong relationships for the purpose of promoting accountability and transparency, which are cornerstones for socio-economic development of any society.

Mr. Ayine expressed the critical importance of auditing to the equally indispensable role of the police in ensuring good governance in the country.

He noted inter-alia, that proper auditing of Police’s armoury and other logistics will reveal the true status of supplies and logistics requirement of the Force and no doubt help to facilitate proper planning and budgeting at any point in time.

READ ALSO: IGP orders enforcement of curfew in Southern Kaduna

He commended the IGP for the excellent work he is doing and applauded him for the professionalism and people-oriented policing approaches.

.

In his remarks, the IGP while concurring with the Auditor-General on the importance of auditing, assured of the readiness of the Police under his watch to cooperate with the OAuGF in ensuring accountable and transparent processes in the