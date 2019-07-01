By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Following the attack on Agudama Ekpetiama Police Station, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by unknown gunmen, in the early hours Monday, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP condemns the attack which resulted in the death of the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ola Rosanla alongside three other Police officers leaving at least two others injured.

The IGP pledged that no stone will be left unturned towards apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to book.

The police boss also ordered the immediate deployment of crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the FCID and Special Operatives of the Marine Police Department to Yenagoa to complement the efforts of the Bayelsa Police Command in carrying out discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The IGP, while paying tribute to the fallen heroes, condoles the families of the four Cops who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland, describing the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the Police are exposed to in their daily task of protecting our homeland.

The IGP enjoins the Agudama Ekpetiama Community and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help the Law Enforcement agencies towards apprehending the criminals.