…Enjoins citizens not to panic

As part of efforts aimed at effectively curtailing crimes in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the deployment of Police aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country.

While the Police Air-Wing Operational Base in Abuja caters for Abuja – Kaduna highways as well as the adjoining States in the North-West and North-Central, the new base in Ondo State will cater for the adjoining states and highways straddling the South-West.

This was contained in statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

The Force therefore enjoins citizens not to panic but to go about their lawful businesses as the aerial surveillance is geared towards improving the security of lives and property in the affected areas.