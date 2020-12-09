IGP charges police officers on zerotolerance for protesters, as CSP Nwafor Shuns Panel

By Nkiru Nwagbo

The Inspector General Of Police Mohammed Adamu(NPM,MNI) has ordered officers to apply maximum force in quelling subsequent protest in future.

Adamu who handed down this order while inspecting police formations destroyed in Anambra state during the end SARS protest said that the police would resist any attempt to attack government property as well as police formations in the country.

The IGP who further explained that the end SARS protest was as a result of an incident at Ughelli in Delta State where a joint task force on security was after suspects and one jumped out of a moving vehicle and was crushed by a moving vehicle adding that someone recorded the incident and posted “END SARS NOW” which led to the nation wide protest across the country .

According to him” the officers and men have been ordered the ensure that law and order are maintained in there various formations.

Also speaking the Commissioner of Police Anambra command JohnB.Abang said ” it was however heart-rending when misguided miscreants and hoodlums suddenly launched vicious and murderous attacks on our personnel and facilities from the night of 21st October 2020 in Nnewi through to the evening of 24th October 2020 in Uli, mostly in Anambra south.

“Regrettably, at the end of these callous attacks, the hoodlums had murdered four of our personnel and injured about fifteen others.

Meanwhile ,at the Anambra judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality extrajudicial and extrajudicial killings the former Officer in charge of Special Ani Robbery Squad SARS Mr James Nwafor yesterday shunned the invitation of the panel over five Petitions filed against him for extrajudicial killings.

The Chairman of the panel Justice Veronica’Umeh (rtd) had in it’s last sitting ruled that Mr James Nwafor should be invited to answer allegations leveled him and some of his officers and men and that he should appear on the 8th of December; which is yesterday.

At the panel venue yesterday expectations were high that Nwafor would honor the invitation but those at the panel were disappointed that he did not show up.

But it was gathered that there was an alleged plan by some aggrieved persons whose relatives were either killed or wrongfully arrested to attack the embattled ex- police officer if he shows up at the government house venue for the panel of inquiry.

Councel to the five petitioners Mr Abdul Mammod told the panel that he has closed his cases before it and could not go further since those accused of extrajudicial killings and brutality has refused to come.

He lamented that the panel that based on the terms of reference given to the panel it cannot enforce the order to bring the accused to the panel.