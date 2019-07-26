Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has cautioned the public against circulating unsubstantiated security advisories that can create undue fear and apprehension in the country.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja, that Adamu gave the advice against the backdrop of violent protests by the Shi’ite group in Abuja.

Mba said the inspector-general has ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the proactive measures, including aerial surveillance of major cities have been emplaced to ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

He said that zonal assistant inspectors-general of police and commissioners of police nationwide have been mandated to ensure customised security arrangements.

The police spokesman explained that the idea is to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace in their respective area of responsibilities.

He further stated that the police chief has also advised all would-be protesters to ensure that they express their grievances within the ambit of the law, adding that “this is to ensure that the constitutional rights of other citizens are not infringed upon or that they do not cause breach of public peace.”