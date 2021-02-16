Ighalo Opens Saudi goals account, promises more — Daily Times Nigeria

…Osimhen venerates Ronaldo after Juve defeat

By Ben Alaiya with Agency Reports

Nigerian international and former Manchester United striker, Jude Odion Ighalo, at the weekend opened his goals account with his new Saudi Arabia club side Al-Shabab and promised that it’s just the beginning of a scoring spree the club fans will witness from him.

Ighalo scored the fourth goal as his side outclassed Ahmed Musa’s former club, Al Nasr 4-0 to go top of the Saudi league.

He said he will like to maintain the tempo to ensure that his side wins the league title.

He went on his twitter handle to say that he has all it takes to bring glory to the club and will repay the club for its investment on him.

READ ALSO: Ighalo starts on a high in Saudi Arabia

It will be recalled that Ighalo instead of returning to his former Chinese club or main land Europe to continue his career from Manchester United chose the Saudi Arabia side, in a deal described as very lucrative.

His compatriot in the Italian Serie A and Africa’s costliest and highest paid player, Victor Osimhen, was also in splendid form for his Italian Seria A side Napoli, though he did not shake the net but his side defeated Seria defending champions, Juventus 1-0 .

Osimhen featured for 75 minutes for his side and his joy knew no bounds when he finally achieved the dream of playing against one of his football idols, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Juventus.

Osimhen took to his Instagramme page to flaunt pictures he took with Ronaldo after the match and said he was simply over the moon playing on the same pitch with his idol in a competitive game. Osmihen, recently return from a three month lay-off from the game due to injuries and the attack of Covid-19 and has been making steady recovery.