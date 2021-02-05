Ighalo chooses Al-Shabab over return to Europe — Daily Times Nigeria

…Deal struck already

By Ben Alaiya

Super Eagles hit-man, Jude Odion Ighalo, has decided to join a Saudi Arabia club instead of a return to Europe mainland with clubs in Spain and England, angling for him.

Reports have it that sharp shooting striker has signed the dotted lines for Saudi side Al-Shabab and he may feature for the side as early as this weekend, if he passes the medicals.

READ ALSO: Ighalo nominated for FA Cup team of the season

After his sojourn with Manchester United, many were expecting him to return to his Chinese club but his management team thought otherwise.

The deal in Saudi Arabia is said to be too lucrative to ignore, hence his decision to join Al-Shabab, in the oil rich country.

The deal has already been struck and he is said to have arrived the country to formalise it. Details were not released but both parties are said to be happy at his coming to Saudi Arabia.