Igbotako residents to celebrate Utako Day

Like this: Like Loading...

The rebranded 15th edition of Utako Day, an annual get-together and fund-raising ceremony meant for the development of Igbotako town and promotion of Ikale culture and values will hold on December 26, 2018 at Igbotako-Osooroland in Okitipupa Local government Area of Ondo State. According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Chairman, Rayi Augustine, the day will be a memorable one with various activities lined up for the celebration which include football match between Community Grammar School and Lubokun Comprehensive High School, Igbotako (Male and Female); Ayo competition, Ise competition and Omosho beauty pageant, where the most beautiful girl in the town, spotting ‘Olugbu’, a form of traditional hairdo which originated from Benin kingdom will be crowned for the available prizes. According to one of the organizers and Chief Executive Officer of AK Media, Lagos, a popular film making outfit based in Lagos, Asiwaju Benson Akindeju, ”The day had been set aside for the promotion and celebration of Ikale culture and values as well as bringing together Igbotako sons and daughters for the purpose of developing the town”. He added that the Omosho, spotting Olugbu, has been part of the peoples’ culture and still in vogue in Benin kingdom, Edo state where Ikales originated from, will further endear the young boys and girls to the beauty of Ikale culture”, he added. There will also be Gala nite for individual recognitions and fund raising for the development of the town with the grand finale climaxing on the 26 in the town. President of Igbotako Development Forum (IDF) Mr. Babatunde Olamoju, on whose shoulders the burden of the organizing a befitting ceremony rested, maintained that, “A lot had been achieved by his committee with the celebration of the Utako Day annually, among other laudable programmes of the committee in the last five years especially. He listed his achievements to include construction of doctors and nurses residential quarters, adequate security, police command, scholarships’ awards, rehabilitation of civic centre which NNDC has taken over because of the huge financial outlay. He gave kudos to prominent people such as Chief Paddy Arikawe, Gen (rtd) Olu Bajowa, Chief S.O Akinurun, as well as the Rebuja, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, committee members and every Igbotako sons and daughters, for striving hard to make the town the giant on the rock of distinction. While imploring Igbotako sons and daughters as well as well wishers to turn out en-mass for the celebration, the paramount ruler of Osooroland, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, however, urged the people to live together in harmony, peace, one love and as indivisible entity so that the community can continue to witness peerless peace and tranquillity as well as progress on all fronts. He added that the government must continue to be alert to its responsibilities to the people as we journey into the election year.