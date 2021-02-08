“Igbos Are People We Should Never Trust”- Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode identified that he met the President during one of his campaigns to assume the Presidential seat.

According to a video shared by Ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s aide Reno Omokri, the Former Senator and Aviation minister was heard as he shared what President Buhari told him about the Igbo people.

President Buhari was told that Fani Kayode was outspoken and bold and this resulted into further discussions. Fani said that Buhari told him that “Igbos are people we shouldn’t trust”.

Fani-Kayode asked why he didn’t chose any tribe from the Southwest or even South South but the Igbos.

Fani added as he used Nnamdi Kanu’s case for an example, if he was to be appointed as Vice-president, he made it known that after serving his term Nnamdi will still return to square one.

Femi Fani Kayode therefore suggested if the Igbos aren’t given the chance to fight for their rights, then they should breakup.

As regards the statement shared by Fani Kayode, I hereby caution the President because out of every tribe or culture, there are bad people.