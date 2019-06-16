Igbos are not part of APC, say Anambra lawmker

The member representing Anaocha one Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Ebele Ejiofor, has called on Igbos to unite and champion a common course that will guarantee their pride of place.

Ejiofor gave the advice during an exclusive interview at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Hon Ejiofor, while reacting to the exclusion of Igbos in the principal positions at the National Assembly, admonished them to be mentally independent and stop parading themselves as part of Buhari-led administration.

His words: “We are not part of APC. We are not part of Buhari government. Buhari fought against Biafra. I don’t see it as exclusion, but it is trying to give us courage to build for a future.”

Speaking on the expectations of Igbos, the House member called Igbos to work hard to achieve a success in the political world, saying Igbos had great potentials to change the present narrative.

“Our political success can be achieved and it is only in PDP. With this, Igbo will promote a better future. Igbos still have hope,” Ejiofor added.

Disclosing his stand in working harmoniously with the Governor Willie Obiano administration, Ejiofor, who is also the Deputy Chief Whip of the assembly, said his objective is to promulgate policies that would be beneficial to the people of the state.

“For me, it is not about party, but the masses. Our people are the main reason we are here. So it is our responsibility to represent them effectively,” he added.

It would be recalled that Hon Ebele Ejiifor had represented Anaocha one constituency in 2011 to 2015, which provided an opportunity for him to be re-elected in the 7th Assembly.