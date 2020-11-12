Igbo youths disown Okeke over lawsuit against #EndSARS sponsors

By Idibia Gabriel

A group, under the auspices of Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals (CIYP) worldwide, has dissociated itself from Mr Kenechukwu Okeke over his lawsuit against the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi and 49 others allegedly fingered as promoters of the #EndSARS protests.

The Igbo youth group, also disowned the acclaimed activist, saying that the claimer was not known in their fold or in the South East geopolitical zones, according to statement made available to our correspondent in Kaduna.

In a statement issued Wednesday by its President General, Maduabuchi Nwodo, the body appealed to Nigerians to disregard the antics of Mr Okeke and his alleged sponsors.

It also dissociated President Muhammad Buhari from the action alleging that Mr. Okeke, was being sponsored by fifth columnists to paint the President and his administration black in the eyes of the world.

The Igbo group expressed shock over Mr. Okeke’s action, describing it as not only ill –timed, but also mischievous.

The Igbo Youth Professionals said contrary to the picture being painted by Mr. Okeke, his action had no blessings of the people of South East extraction, insisting that he was alone in his game.

“Just as we are shocked at the action of Mr. Kenechukwu Okeke, we are in utmost disbelief that an Igbo man could be used by some enemies of Nigeria to institute this evil action in court.”

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a criminal charge filed by one activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, against Pastor Sam Adeyemi and 49 other influential Nigerians at a magistrate court in Abuja over their alleged roles in the recent #EndSARS protests in the country.