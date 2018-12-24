Igbo Presidency will be real through Buhari – Ndoma Egba

Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and former Senate Leader, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, has said that the people of the South East have no option than to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari as their quest to the presidency can only be assured in 2023. Senator Victor Ndoma Egba also senatorial candidate in the 2019 general election, speaking with journalists at the weekend in Abuja, however, said while there would be no automatic ticket for the region, they must put their house in order if they really wanted to get to the country’s number one citizen. Egba said: “For the South East, I think they will go with President Buhari. They are hoping to produce a President in 2023 and that opportunity can only come through President Buhari because by the application of law, come 2023, Buhari will become ineligible to contest because he must end his tenure and that is when the South East can have their turn. Any other person that comes, forget whatever promises they make. “The moment they sit on that chair, they must take their constitutional two full terms. So, any other person will delay the chances for the South East. That is why I think the South East will go with President Buhari”. On the allegations that that the opposition parties are mobilising the youths against the APC and the presidential candidate of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari towards 2019, the former Senate Leader said: “No. It is not automatic. We are talking about the opportunity and it is for the South East to go and organise themselves, prepare and be ready for the big task ahead. “Will they have an opportunity in 2023 through President Buhari? The answer is yes, the opportunity will be there and you need to put your house in order. Will it be possible with another person in 2023 considering the fact that the person would have a constitutional two term? The answer is no”. The NDDC Chairman assured that the ruling party will take on issue based campaign, adding that “the party is not concerned about the length of campaign but its quality and how governance has been since the emergence of President Buhari in 2015”.