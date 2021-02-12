Igbo presidency: Veteran actor Pete Edochie endorses son to succeed Buhari in 2023

Famous Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has been endorsed by his father, Pete Edochie (who is a veteran in the movie industry) to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Yul revealed his father’s full support for his presidential ambition on his Instagram page on Thursday, February 12.

In the less-than-three-minute video tagged My Father Chief Pete Edochie endorses my 2023 Presidential ambition.

God Almighty, take absolute control Pete confirmed his position. Although the Nollywood star admitted that he is not into politics, Pete said it is not compulsory for all his children to follow his career.

Nollywood actor Akan Nnani celebrates beautiful wife on her birthday Pete said his son, Yul, is disciplined enough to run for the office.

Some admirable qualities of Yul, Pete said he is disciplined, sympathetic, and believes in people’s potentials.

His words: “My values are very strong. I have my own children and they are very strong in that regard too.

I am not one to be involved in politics. But you see, no all you children are bound to follow you.” “We like him.

He is disciplined, sympathetic, he believes a lot in people. They have bothered me so much that today, I’m hereby presenting him to you.

He has my blessing. He has my endorsement.”