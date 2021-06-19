Igbo man marries beautiful Fulani woman in colorful wedding Photos

A photo of a Fulani bride with her Igbo groom in a wedding ceremony has surfaced on social media.

The cultural blend at Fauiza and Jonathan’s traditional wedding was a beautiful sight to behold, which got a lot of people on social media gushing.

No doubt, the #Jozy2019 traditional wedding was a pure delight. The ceremony was centered around the bride.

Faiza’s Fulani Michika culture was well represented and we also saw the groom’s culture highlighted during the palm wine carrying.

Now let’s see Fauiza and Jonathan‘s day in pictures.