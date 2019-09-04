Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, an Igbo think tank group has called on the south east governors to walk the talk by going a step further to send a bill to their state Houses of Assembly that will prohibit open grazing in the region.

The group made the call on Wednesday in Jos the Plateau state capital, in a statement signed by the President, Dr. Ugo Ihekuna and the Secretary, Tony Egwuonwu respectively.

Izu Umunna in the statement lauded the governors for steps taking so far to ban the movement of cattle’s by foot from state to state in the south east.

“We solidly support the ban on movement of cattle’s by foot from state to state in the south east zone and further urge the governors to cause all state Houses of Assembly in the zone that have not done so, to pass the anti-grazing and other necessary laws to that effect,” the statement said.

The group however, recognized the seriousness with which the governors now view the deteriorating security challenges in the region as well as commending the unity of purpose by the governors led by its Chairman, the Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi.

The statement further urged the governors to pursue vigorously their intended meeting with Mr. President and the security chiefs and in the process obtain an approval similar to that given to south west, to enable the states integrate local vigilante groups that will work with federal security agencies in the maintenance of law and order.

“We laud the interest shown by the south east governors in monitoring the rehabilitation work on Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the palliative measures on Sam Mbakwe Airport to handle diverted flights.

“They should maintain the pressure on the relevant agencies to ensure that the jobs are completed before December as promised. This is necessary in view of the heavy traffic on these airports during the yuletide and New Year celebrations,” the statement added.