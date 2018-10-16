Igbo group laud Atiku’s choice of VP, vow to deliver votes

Igbo Cultural Association of Nigeria otherwise known as Izu Umunna, on Monday lauded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, for his choice of picking the former Anambara State governor, Peter Obi as his running mate in the 2019 general election.

In a statement signed by the president of Izu Umunna, Dr. Patrick Ihekuna he said “we congratulate His Excellency for making epoch choice in selecting His Excellency Mr. Peter Gregory Obi (CON) (Okwute) as his running mate.

“We celebrate a great team of the President and the Vice President come 29th May, 2019. Waziri, we say thank you for fulfilling the aspirations of Ndigbo with your astute choice of Peter Obi”.

Izu Umunna also said they will galvanize Igbos in Nigeria and in the north to vote massively for Atiku and the PDP.

“Let it be said that come 2019, Ndigbo in the North with Izu Umunna in the forefront, will reward the Waziri with our total support that we believe will impact positively on the outcome of the electoral battle”.

In reaction to those who do not like the choice of Peter Obi, the Igbo group said, “We appreciate the views of those who felt they were not fully consulted.

We believe that there will be room for further consultations in the nearest future. These are perilous times in the history of our country Nigeria.

We therefore hope that every patriot will see the need for sacrifice that will enthrone a truly redemptive team for our country”, Izu Umunna said.