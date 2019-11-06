Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said that he believes that Igbo can actualize their potentials in a structured Nigeria.

Ekweremadu speaking at the 2nd Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture at the Igbariam campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University also said that ‘Ndigbo have many grouses which have made them not to be satisfied in the system, among which are the distribution of national wealth and infrastructure. ‘

This state of affairs does not make South Eat to move forward. There are those, especially the younger generation that believes that the best way forward was the Nigerian state and the actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

“This has resulted in agitations getting to a crescendo in recent years. But on the other hand, the school of thought to which I belong, believe that Igbo can actualize their potentials in a structured Nigeria.

“The Igbo, at various fora, have expressed their belief in a united Nigeria, but there is a need for true federalism, separation of powers, structural balance, rotational presidency, of local government creation, six-year one tenure the president, among others.” Ekweremadu said