If the North blocks food supply to the South, the South will block oil money to the North – FFK

Controversial politician, lawyer, and essayist, Femi Fani-Kayode has made quite a hilarious post regarding the issue of tribalism and allocation of resources in Nigeria.

It is no longer news that about 80% of the food consumed in the country is grown in the Northern part.

The Southern part of the country is rich in oil and refined products. However, the distribution of these resources has remained a debate.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Politician Femi Fani-Kayode, made a message addressing what will happen if the Northern part of the country blocks food supply. In this message, he didn’t address anyone per se.

According to him, if the North blocks the food supply to the South, the South will also block oil money to the North. It is called the law of Reciprocity.

“If the North blocks food supply to the South, the South will block the supply of oil, refined products, and oil money to the North.

You touch me, I touch you! You do me, I do you! You takar me, I daboh you! It is called the law of Reciprocity. Never start a dance you can’t finish.” @real_ffk.

Femi Fani-Kayode

This may be a warning to some Nigerians who may want to cut the food supply chain to some parts of the country. However, we can’t say as the Politician did not mention any names or organization in the Message above.

I feel Nigerians will thrive better if this issue of allocation is resolved. As a united Nation, every part of the country is meant to contribute to the welfare of others irrespective of tribe or ethnicity. Rather than an act of revenge, a peaceful negotiation.