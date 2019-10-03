Zynnell Zuh is a leading Ghanaian actress, writer, producer, television personality and philanthropist. The actress is a major trendsetter in the Ghanaian showbiz and also acts in some major Nollywood movies. Anytime she steps out, she always leaves an indelible mark.

Zynnel’s beauty and curves make her ‘slay’ effortlessly in whatever she wears and her fans love her for that. The fashion icon, in this chat with MUTIAT ALLI, bares it all on her career, fashion and coming projects:

How did acting kick off for you?

I started acting in High School after I auditioned for my first movie role and got the lead role. I have been acting since then. The journey has been interesting and challenging with many breaks in between.

I took a long break to concentrate on finishing my first degree. After which I worked in advertising for two years then came back to produce my first movie ‘When love comes around’ which was on Netflix for two years.

Was it more than just a passion for you?

It started off as a passion and now I’m more passionate about it because I can make money from it. Making money from doing with I love

Knowing that you have been in the industry for quite a while, which do you find more comfortable; been an actor or a producer?

Honestly both but producing is more challenging for me because I’m a perfectionist so I end up getting very involved in all departments to make sure they are giving off their best and we getting the best of everything for the project and that can be very challenging.

I decided to produce my first movie when I started getting frustrated from not getting good productions and roles to be featured in. It was a tough decision for me and I spent double the amount I initially budgeted for it.

The movie came together beautifully and did so well at the cinemas that Netflix contacted me to acquire it for two years. I would have made a lot more profit if I hadn’t invested twice the amount that I did but I decided to chalk it up to experience. I produced two movies after that and they did very well

You are beautiful and also have good sense of fashion; with a million dollar, can you act nude?

Yes I can if nobody has to touch me in the movie.

As a fashion and style icon who have earned several recognition; have you ever had a wardrobe malfunction, if yes, how did you handle that?

Yes on many occasions, I just rock the malfunction like it’s a new style with a lot of confidence.

What projects are you currently working on?

I’m working on a television series, a fashion program for TV and starting my own fashion line and Styling Company. I also plan on spending more time in Nigeria and exploring the Nollywood and Fashion Industry here. I believe that Nigeria is the Entertainment Hub of Africa with Nollywood being the third largest film industry in the world.

As a Producer, I have always collaborated with Nigerians for all my movies. I enjoy working with Nigerians a lot. My first breakthrough role in Nollywood was in the movie Just Married and my most memorable has been Hire a Man, Crazy Lovely Cool and Backward.

I am really looking forward to more collaboration, and definitely open to more roles. I believe in one Africa and working together with my colleagues in Nollywood to push the envelope and continue to tell our African stories.