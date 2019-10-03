Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that if he is the President of Nigeria there is no way that he would go to South Africa just a few weeks after Nigerians were butchered .

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa welcomes the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari to the Republic of South Africa upon his arrival at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheater in the Union Buildings for during a State Visit. #NigeriaInSA 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/T9WUsas78K — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 3, 2019

He lamented that ‘to shake hands that are still wet with the blood of my compatriots. It takes a lot of impunity and self-hate to do that.’

President Cyril Ramaphosa introducing the South African delegation to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during his State Visit to South Africa held in Pretoria #NigeriaInSA pic.twitter.com/L7o1M7Pi28 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) October 3, 2019

Be rest assured of one thing. If I were President of Nigeria there is no way that I would go to South Africa just a few weeks after my people were butchered to shake hands that are still wet with the blood of my compatriots. It takes a lot of impunity and self-hate to do that. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 3, 2019