Abuja – Mr Uche Nwosu, the governorship candidate on the platform of Action Alliance (AA) in Imo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for creating new ministries to ensure infrastructure development.

Nwosu, who said this on Monday in Abuja while speaking with journalists, said that the ministries would assist in addressing several problems facing the nation.

The governorship candidate particularly commended the president on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which he said would address the problems facing the needy, particularly victims of insurgency and disaster in the country.

He appealed to the President to set aside more funds to assist the ministry meet up with the challenges and invest on youth development.

According to him, if the President is able to solve the problems of Nigerian youths, it means he has solved more than 50 per cent of the problems facing Nigerians.

The governorship candidate also commended the 2020 Appropriation bill as presented by the President to the National Assembly.

According to him, those who are criticising the budget should study it well before talking.

“First, before anyone will criticise the budget, he has to go through it one after the other. Don’t just take a window look at the budget and you conclude.

“The 2020 appropriation bill reflects sustainable implementation of the existing projects. This makes me happy with Mr President.

“You don’t go and say you are constructing another road now from Kaduna to Bauchi, when you are yet to complete the one you started.

Nwosu urged the President to consider supplementary budget for Ministry of Works and Housing, for infrastructure development. (NAN)