IEDPU honours 25 new professors from llorin Emirate

The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) on Sunday in Ilorin honoured 25 new Professors from various Universities in the Country who are indigenes of the Ilorin Emirate in Kwara.

The daily Times, reports that the event was attended by several eminent indigenes of the Ilorin Emirate, kiths and kins of the new Professors.

The special prayer for the new Professors which lasted for about an hour was led by the Chief lmam lmale of Ilorin Alhaji Abdullahi AbdulHamned

The National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union ((lEDPU) Ambassador Sheikh AbdulAzeez in his remark charged the newly promoted professors to focus their researches on community development services.

Al Abdulazeez described their elevation as a welcome development as it has complemented the cumulative efforts of others in debunking the stereotype of ignorance in the Emirate.

He added that their elevations to professorial status will no doubt backwardness and laziness that the community had the misfortune of being decorated in the years back.

The National President urged the new professors to always particularise their researches on Ilorin Emirate and her interests for more development to be attained.

He noted that Ilorin, no doubt, has a universal reputation and urged the new Professors to make the Emirate more famous by deploying their energies and intellect in further placing it on the global intellectual map.

“Like our forefathers did, you must be ready to fight for the cause of Ilorin and always ready to defend her interests and core values,” AbdulAzeez said.

“You will need to appreciate the “Ilorin Project” of our founding fathers, by sustaining the aspirations of the community” he added.

The lEDPU National President reminded the new Professors that their status demands offering every form of assistance to their younger colleagues from Ilorin for mote development in all facets of life

In his remark, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali said the honour done on the new Professors by IEDPU signifies enormous responsibilities ahead of them.

Ambali charged the newly promoted professors to have the love of their community at heart in the discharge of new tasks ahead.

Also speaking, a member of International Diplomatic Circle, Ambassador Muhammad Abdulwahab noted that Ilorin community was growing rapidly but the development of the community does not match its growing status.

He urged the new professors to research on peace and development of Ilorin community, adding that there could not development where there is no peace

Responding on behalf of honourees, the Provost, College of Law, Kwara State University Malete Prof. AbdulRahman

Amuda-Kannike (SAN) thanked IEDPU for the honour which he described as very rear

He promised to justify the confidence repose on them by always be good ambassadors of Ilorin Emirate anywhere they find themselves.