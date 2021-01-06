IDU, monarchs appeal for calm over Igbide/Emede communal crisis

Michael Ekokoruwe, Oleh

The apex body of the Isoko ethnic group, the Isoko Development Union (IDU), traditional rulers and officials from the 23 clans in Isoko South and North Local Government Areas of Delta State, yesterday visited the warring communities of Emede and Igbide, and appealed for calm, while urging the people to embrace peace.

Speaking to the people of Emede and Igbide communities during a town hall meeting held respectively, at Emede and Igbide, the President General of Isoko Development Union, Dr. Chris Akpotu, represented by the 1st Vice President, Prince Desmond Ogbaudu called on the people to embrace peace, noting that fighting over land which will exists forever is unreasonable.

Dr. Akpotu urged the people to stop escalating the crisis to other Isoko communities under the guise of looking for innocent Emede and Igbide indigenes residing or take refuge in neighbouring communities.

He called on the leaders and parents of those perpetrating acts of criminality to caution their children and wards.

While appealing for calm and restrain, the president general of Oleh, Olomoro and Irri communities, urged Emede and Igbide people to sheath their sword and embrace peace, noting that the effects of war lead to retrogression.

They complained that incidences of blocking major roads and harassing innocent people on transit has become rampant in communities close to the two warring communities, and appealed to the people to make the roads accessible and refrain from acts of carnage and criminality.

The President General of Oleh community, Chief Believe Alakri said, on December 30, unknown persons suspected to be armed robbers shot an Emede boy along Emore Road in Oleh, just as one Mr. Ugase, a trader from Igbide, was shot dead in his store along the same Emore Road by yet to be identified assailants.

According to him, the incident has created panic and tension in the area even as stores owned by Emede and Igbide people in Oleh are now under lock and key.

While condemning the ugly situation, he cautioned Igbide and Emede people to steer clear of criminal activities in Oleh, noting that anybody residing in the community has the right to protection.

Patron of Isoko Development Union, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, described the situation as worrisome, adding that the town hall meeting is to find out the remote causes of the recent crisis and proffer lasting solutions to end the crisis.

Amadhe maintained that the demarcation of the boundaries of the disputed farmlands between Emede and Igbide will resolve the communal dispute which started since 1985.

He stated that the traditional oath undertaken by both communities ought to have been followed by agreed boundary demarcation to finally resolve the crisis.

Responding, the former Chairman of Emede community, Mr. J. Akibe and Oletu Ologbo of Igbide community, Chief Mike Osige, commended the delegation for the peace talks and promised to maintain decorum, adding that the message of peace is acceptable even as they said, only the truth will resolve the crisis.

The Ovie of Igbide, Edward Obukeni 1, commended the delegation for their peace mission, saying that Igbide is prepared to embrace peace and urged his subjects to remain peaceful.