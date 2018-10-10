IDPs: Pastor Enenche says Christians cannot carry guns, donates bags of rice

The General Overseer, Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche, has said Christians cannot carry guns to fight their assailants who kill and displace them from their ancestral land, saying that Christians will rather continue to pray for God’s intervention and mercy.

Enenche who spoke at the delivery of relief materials to three IDP camps in Jos on Monday also call on government to double its effort in resettling the displaced persons back to their place of abode.

Represented by the regional Pastor, northern zone, Pastor David Majiyebo, Dr. Enenche beseeched the IDPs to be prayerful at all times with the hope that God has not abounded them.

The Church after rendering sermons and healing prayers to the vulnerable whom has been displaced for over four months in different camps in Jos South, Riyom, and Haipang, all situated in Plateau State, also made donations of relief materials of over 200 bags of rice, cartons of Indomine, bags of salts, bathroom footwear’s bags of sugar, cartons of tomato pastes, sanitary pads, mattresses and toiletries.

Speaking on the items donated, Pastor David Majiyebo, said the gesture was to relief the IDP’s of their basic challenges.

Responding, the Camp Coordinator, Jos South IDP camp, Francis Chong, lauded the Church for always responding to their needs.

Chong said for the past four months only the church has come to their aid, appealing to other spirited individual and organisations to help alleviate their sufferings.

He made an observation that over 1,316 children in camp are out of school appealing to school proprietors to help absorb them.

“Most of these children their parents were killed during the attack by herdsmen on June 24th in Barkin-Ladi Local Government.

“We currently have 1,316 children whose presents were killed in the Barkinladi attacks, though some of the children’s parents are alive, but their means of livelihood have been destroyed, therefore they cannot send them to school nor carter for their daily needs”, Chong lamented.

The camp coordinator said the state government has only visited the camp once and since then left them to their faith.

“We feel abandoned, government brought relief materials to us only once, since the camp was established four months ago, we have spent over 300,000 naira worth of firewood we use for cooking alone, we are in dare need of medication, the only health materials we have here is first aide”, he said