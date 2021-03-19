IDPD 2021: ECOWAS embarks on study to develop Regional Action Plan on Disability for member states

By Nneka Nwogwugwu, Abuja

In preparation for the commemoration of the 2021 International Day of Disabled Persons, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has initiated a regional study on disability inclusion in the ECOWAS region which will culminate in the formulation of a Regional Action Plan on Disability.

This is part of the ECOWAS commission role to promote social inclusion in the region.

The Commission stated this during a press briefing on Friday at the ECOWAS Commission Annex in Abuja.

The commission held a two day meeting from 18-17 March, 2021 on the theme ‘’From COVID-19 Towards a Sustainable and Resilient ECOWAS for All Persons with Disabilities; Leave no one Behind’’ with different Associations of Persons with Disabilities.

These Associations include; National Commission for People with Disabilities, Deaf Women Association of Nigeria and the West Africa Federation of the Disabled.

The ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in his opening remarks, stated that disability inclusion in the global front, is recognized in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable development.

He said that the 2030 Agenda’ which pledges to leave no-one-behind, offers a new opportunity to help strengthen the rights of persons with disabilities.

While speaking on the theme, the President who was represented by the ECOWAS commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender, Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne, noted that the impact of COVID-19 has highlighted areas which need to be developed to enable persons with disabilities to exercise their rights.

‘’The system for providing support services, accessing essential services like health services, shopping centres and among others.

‘’Many persons with disabilities have been challenged and with fear as they were not sure how the new measures and procedures for COVID-19 prevention were made inclusive or accessible to people living with disabilities (PLWD).

‘’The commemoration of disability day is one of the platforms the commission is utilizing to ensure that action is taken to mainstream disability into development planning in the region,,’’ Brou stated.

He further called for more improvement in getting sufficient data on the plight of PLWD and also legislation/policy framework to ensure that the rights of the group of persons are protected.

According to him, ‘’Other areas which need more improvement include physical accessibility to public transport, public health services and other accessibility services to enable persons with different disabilities to enjoy their human rights the same way as persons without disabilities, personal communication and access to information.

“This occasion is being used on all stakeholders to enforce personal commitments in all the areas of our work so that we will consider inclusivity of persons with disability to protect the guaranty of their dignity, their rights which are fundamental. The commemoration is one of the platforms that the commission is using to ensure that we give a voice for the mainstreaming of disability in development planning.”

Brou also urged the media to advocate and raise awareness amongst policy makers on the plight of persons with disability in Nigeria and West Africa.

In her remarks, the Vice Chair of West Africa Federation of the Disabled, Ms. Ekaete Judith Umoh, expressed her excitement to the Commission for their commitment to put disabilities issues at the frontline by embarking on a study to formulate a Regional Action Plan on disability inclusion.

She noted that her organisation in collaboration with ECOWAS will make input into the Study and indicate issues of PLWD in the West African regions.

Umoh said, “We understand the barriers facing PLWDs and the West African Federation of the Disabled is committed to bridging those gaps.

“We note that impairment does not translate to disabilities and the barriers that stand against PLWDs are actually the disability that we experience.”

She further called on the other PLWD associations to collectively join hands to eradicate those barriers that may hinder effective participation in the society.

Also speaking, the Deaf Women Association Of Nigeria, Deaconess Adedoyin Beyioku-Alase, appealed to national governments to provide interpreters during public functions.

She said, “This is a programme that most of us have been waiting for and I thank ECOWAS for bringing this opportunity to us.

“It is good to remember those who are living with disabilities. We have what it takes to contribute to our own quota in any environment we find ourselves.

“We are using this opportunity to ask everyone to include us. Nobody is useless in the sight of God. We urge the world to include us especially deaf women and we plead that the National government and ECOWAS should always provide interpreters in public functions so that we can hear what they are saying.

“If we are able to hear, we can participate and contribute.”

In his remarks, the Chairman for the National Commission for People with Disabilities, James Lalu, represented by Lawrence Idemudia, theexecutive secretary, thanked ECOWAS for the opportunity, adding that they are partnering with them to change the narrative.

Other members of the Associations also urged that sign language be included as a means of communication in hospitals for the benefit of pregnant deaf women as well as providing facilities that will enable paralysed persons to access buildings.

Responding to one of the questions by newsmen on measures to implement the Action Plan of disability inclusion to member states, Mrs Abimbola oyelohunnu, the event’s Moderator, said that national governments of member states have the sole responsibility to enforce the action plan when fully inaugurated.

Daily Times reports that the 2021 international Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) will be celebrated on 3rd December.